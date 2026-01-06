The meeting is intended to discuss clear security guarantees, which were "mostly vague" before

The Elysee Palace in Paris (Photo: facebook.com/elysee.fr)

on January 6, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will be held in Paris to discuss the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine and written security guarantees. About reports Reuters, referring to the memo that was sent to 35 invited delegations.

The note says that the meeting will focus on how allies can contribute to a multinational force for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. Participants also seek to agree on contributions to a broader range of security guarantees for Ukraine, including commitments in the event of a repeat Russian attack.

They also intend to coordinate the plans of the "coalition of the willing" with the negotiating positions of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. The note proposes to agree on further steps to strengthen support for Ukraine and put pressure on Russia if Moscow refuses to hold constructive talks.

It is expected that the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy more than 27 leaders, including representatives of the United States, will join in Paris Steve Witkoff и Jared Kushner.

On January 5, a number of diplomats said that Ukraine was seeking to put in writing specific commitments from its allies during the meeting. So far, allied promises of assistance have been "mostly vague."

"We have reached an agreement on the operational details of the security guarantees. We will explain how they are structured and how important long-term commitments are for all participants," a representative of the French presidency told reporters before the summit.

An unnamed senior European official said that it is hoped that strengthening coalition guarantees will also help to cement US commitments that were outlined "in general terms" during bilateral talks with Ukraine.