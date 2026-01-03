Zelenskyy on European troops in Ukraine: the signal will be a ceasefire

According to him, the military presence of the UK and France in Ukraine is mandatory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Photo: OP

Security guarantees for Ukraine and the effectiveness of the Coalition of the Willing depend on the readiness of key countries to have a military presence in Ukraine after the ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this during briefing.

He reminded us that the presence of European troops is important for Ukraine, but "certainly not everyone is ready for it."

The Head of State added that this issue also has a parliamentary dimension, as the decision on military presence, according to the constitutions of many European countries, requires the support of the parliament.

According to him, the signal for the start of the Coalition of the Willing will be a ceasefire. "That is, there will be a presence virtually immediately after the ceasefire," Zelensky said.

He also noted that the constitutions of some states prohibit providing military assistance to other countries, but they help with sanctions, financial, humanitarian, etc.

"That is, there are different countries in the Coalition. Britain and France are the leaders. Their military presence is mandatory," the President emphasized.

At the end of December, Zelensky said that on January 3 scheduled meeting in Ukraine with national security advisors from the countries of the "coalition of the willing".

Later, Umerov clarified that the negotiations will be attended by representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission and the European Council. American partners will join online.

At the end of December, the media also reported that US President Donald Trump was planning to present Congress to guarantee security for Ukraine.