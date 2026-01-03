"Renaissance of a whole class of weapons". An expert explains the unexpected consequences of a strike on Venezuela

Despite the fact that many have tried to bury attack helicopters, helicopter assault has worked very well in Venezuela, the expert says

AH-1Z Viper helicopters used in the operation (Photo: Bell)

One of the factors that ensured the success of the US operation in Venezuela was the use of helicopter assault. About this in the commentary LIGA.net ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Reid Regiment and a Defense Express weapons expert, said.

According to him, a helicopter landing, which was carried out under conditions of surprise, played a significant role in the special operation in Venezuela.

"After this operation, it seems that helicopters are not going anywhere from the arms arena, despite the fact that many have tried to bury them. There was a sudden resurgence of helicopters as a class of weapon," he said.

Kyrychevsky also recalled that in 2024, the French army aviation began experimenting with the integration of drones into light helicopters. The goal of these experiments was to turn the helicopter into a UAV carrier, which, in turn, was to search for and destroy targets.

"The French did such experiments, the Russians did such experiments. I think that the Defense Forces will also have to do something similar in the near future, because, as we can see, it is too early to bury helicopters," he concluded.