Maduro's first photo after arrest published

Trump showed Maduro being detained aboard the ship Iwo Jima. The operation to detain him was named "Midnight Hammer"

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (Photo: Bryant Kurowski / U.S. Navy)

A photo of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima has been published. This photo was posted on Truth Social by US President Donald Trump.

Detained Nicolas Maduro (Photo: Trump's Truth Social page)

In the photo, Maduro is wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. He is blindfolded, handcuffed and wearing large headphones.

According to US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Maduro and his wife were indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Maduro is charged with conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and illegal possession of automatic weapons and destructive devices. In addition, there is a conspiracy to use such weapons against the United States.

On the night of January 3, explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. It was reported about partial power outages and overflights by aircraft.

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro grabbed and taken out of Venezuela.