An unnamed "platinum package". Trump wants to pass security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress
US President Donald Trump plans to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress following talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by an unnamed American official, according to CNN.
According to the source, Trump is ready to present to Congress security guarantees backed by the United States. He also calls this package the "platinum standard" of what Washington can offer Ukraine.
"This is the most robust security protocol package they've ever seen. It's a very, very strong package," said another senior U.S. official.
None of the interlocutors specified what exactly the United States promised Ukraine. However, they said that the U.S. guarantees "will help deter further Russian aggression, create mechanisms for conflict resolution, and monitor the final peace agreement. They will also provide for consequences for Russia if it violates the agreement.
At the same time, the newspaper notes that Trump believes he can force Moscow to accept the guarantees, and officials have also said that Russia has expressed readiness for Ukraine to join the European Union as part of any peace agreement.
- on December 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Miami to meet with US President Donald Trump. The meeting will begin at 20:00 Kyiv time. The meeting will be followed by joint statements by the presidents and a telephone conversation with European leaders.
- On the evening of December 27, President Zelensky said, what he intends to say with Trump, including $100 billion in aid from the European Commission and security guarantees.
- Before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Trump said that the fate of any peace plan depends solely on his decision.
