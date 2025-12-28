An unnamed "platinum package". Trump wants to pass security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress

The US President is ready to present a package of security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress. In the United States, this package is labeled "platinum standard" by Washington

Meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in October 2025 (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump plans to present security guarantees for Ukraine to Congress following talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by an unnamed American official, according to CNN.

According to the source, Trump is ready to present to Congress security guarantees backed by the United States. He also calls this package the "platinum standard" of what Washington can offer Ukraine.

"This is the most robust security protocol package they've ever seen. It's a very, very strong package," said another senior U.S. official.

None of the interlocutors specified what exactly the United States promised Ukraine. However, they said that the U.S. guarantees "will help deter further Russian aggression, create mechanisms for conflict resolution, and monitor the final peace agreement. They will also provide for consequences for Russia if it violates the agreement.

At the same time, the newspaper notes that Trump believes he can force Moscow to accept the guarantees, and officials have also said that Russia has expressed readiness for Ukraine to join the European Union as part of any peace agreement.