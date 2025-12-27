$100 billion and security guarantees: Zelensky told what he will talk to Trump about in Florida

The issues of security guarantees and financial support are key in negotiations with international partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA / Henning Baggen)

At the recent talks with the participation of European countries (the so-called "Berlin team"), 20 key issues were discussed, which will be brought up for negotiations with Donald Trump. This was stated by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the President, Ukraine will receive $100 billion euros - the same amount as before offered to be included by the European Commission in the EU budget for 2028-2034 for Ukraine. The meeting will discuss further economic assistance, as the allocated funds are not enough for recovery.

One important issue of the upcoming meeting with Donald Trump will be security guarantees for Ukraine. It is about the need to reach a clear understanding of their content and timing. Zelenskyy emphasized that such guarantees should be provided simultaneously with the end of the war to ensure Ukraine's protection from further Russian aggression.