"The Coalition of the Willing has drafted a document with mandatory assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine's allies must make binding commitments to provide assistance in the event of another Russian attack. This is stated in the draft agreement being discussed in Paris on January 6, transmits Sky News.

"These obligations may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions," the previous document says.

It is also expected that the guarantees will include the creation of a multinational force for Ukraine to support the rebuilding of the Armed Forces and deterrence.

In addition, a US-Ukraine coalition of the willing will be created in Pryzhzhia, the draft says. This document should be approved at the summit of the "coalition of the willing" on January 6.