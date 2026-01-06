"The Coalition of the Willing has drafted a document with mandatory assistance to Ukraine
Ukraine's allies must make binding commitments to provide assistance in the event of another Russian attack. This is stated in the draft agreement being discussed in Paris on January 6, transmits Sky News.
"These obligations may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions," the previous document says.
It is also expected that the guarantees will include the creation of a multinational force for Ukraine to support the rebuilding of the Armed Forces and deterrence.
In addition, a US-Ukraine coalition of the willing will be created in Pryzhzhia, the draft says. This document should be approved at the summit of the "coalition of the willing" on January 6.
- on December 30, 2025, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be able to join the EU in early January 2026 hold two meetings in the format of a "coalition of the willing". The first meeting is scheduled for January 3, and the second is tentatively scheduled for January 6 in France.
- on December 31, the NSDC Secretary said that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will participate more than 10 countries, and the United States will join online.
- january 3, Zelensky said about European troops in Ukraine. According to him, the signal will be a ceasefire.
- According to Reuters, at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" discuss written guarantees of security and troops in Ukraine.
Comments (0)