France may send 6,000 soldiers to Ukraine, they are planned to be deployed in the rear. About this reports french newspaper Le Monde.

The French president Emmanuel Macron held a meeting a few days after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to present them with a plan for the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

The French Chief of Defense Staff, General Fabienne Mandon, said that the French military would be neither an interventionist nor a stabilization force. Instead, he called them "a force to strengthen the confidence of the Ukrainian army."

"We will not be on the front line, but we are there to support the Ukrainian army," the newspaper quoted Macron as saying.

Jean-Louis Thierryot, a member of the French National Assembly's defense committee, told Le Monde that Macron had received security guarantees from the United States – America would allegedly intervene if Russia violated the ceasefire. However, Thierry said that he is now wary of any US statements.

"There is no reason to trust Donald Trump, especially since he threatens numerous Latin American countries and has attacked Venezuela", - said French MP Matilda Pano.