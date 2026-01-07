Slovakia ready to monitor peace in Ukraine, but without army – Fico

Slovak Prime Minister tells how he sees his country's participation in the monitoring mission in Ukraine after the end of the full-scale war

Robert Ficosk (Photo: facebook.com/robertficosk)

Slovakia could participate in monitoring peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, but without involving the army. About this reported prime Minister of the country Robert Fico and spoke about his vision of the Slovak monitoring mission.

Fico said that Slovakia would not participate in providing military loans to Ukraine because they "continue to suffer." However, he cannot forbid other European countries to do so, nor can he send their military contingent to Ukraine.

"If a group of countries wanted to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine yesterday, Slovakia would not have been able to stop them. However, I can firmly state, even for the thousandth time, that not a single Slovak soldier will enter the territory of Ukraine as part of a multinational armed force as long as my government is in power," he said.

Fico stated that he sees Slovakia as a neighbor of Ukraine in monitoring a peace agreement or ceasefire. He would prefer to see a "coalition of the willing" gathering rather than bilateral and mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine based on joint government meetings.

Slovakia would emphasize civilian cooperation, energy and transportation links, assistance with electricity or gas, and humanitarian aid, such as demining.

"I don't believe in their (the "coalition of the willing") strategy – it is wrong and leads only to further bloodshed, while it is naive to expect a complete weakening of the Russian Federation," Fico summarized.