Negotiations with the United States will raise the issue of the ZNPP and territories

The Ukrainian delegation will hold a new meeting with U.S. representatives to raise a number of important issues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Wednesday, January 7, in Paris, the Ukrainian and American delegations will discuss the issue of territories and exploitation Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. About said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We expect that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for the end of the war will be discussed, namely, the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territories," the head of state noted.

He added that the next session of talks with representatives of the US President will take place Donald Trump. This is the third in two days.

Ukraine will be represented by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerovchief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov, Head of the President's Office Kirill Budanov, First Deputy Head of the OP Sergiy Kyslytsya, Chairman of the faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia and Advisor to the Head of the OP Oleksandr Bevz.