The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France: the text of the Paris Declaration has appeared

The document was signed by all members of the "coalition of the willing," with a separate declaration from Ukraine, France and the UK, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Participants of the meeting in Paris (Photo: OP)

Following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on Tuesday, January 6, the Paris Declaration "Reliable Security Assurances for a Lasting and Durable Peace in Ukraine" was signed. The text of the document published Office of the President.

The declaration states that Ukraine, the United States, and members of the "coalition of the willing" gathered in Paris that day. It emphasized the commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and welcomed the progress made, in particular, during discussions between Americans, Ukrainians, Europeans and other partners.

The document notes that the "coalition of the willing" has made clear that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is crucial to Ukraine's future security and collective Euro-Atlantic security.

"We reaffirmed that ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and lasting peace must be an integral part of a peace agreement and that any settlement must be backed by credible security guarantees for Ukraine," it said.

The participants are ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated after the ceasefire enters into force, in addition to bilateral security agreements and in accordance with their own legal and constitutional procedures.

They will contain the following components:

→ Participation in the US-proposed ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. A system of continuous and reliable monitoring of the ceasefire will be established, including contributions from members of the "coalition of the willing". The "coalition of the willing" will be represented in the Special Commission established to review any violations, determine responsibility and establish remedial measures;

→ support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Coalition has agreed to continue to provide critical long-term military assistance and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure their sustained combat capability as they remain the first line of defense and deterrence. This will include, but is not limited to: long-term defense packages; support for financing the purchase of weapons; continued cooperation with Ukraine on its state budget for the army; access to defense depots that can provide rapid additional assistance in the event of a future armed attack; and practical and technical support to Ukraine in the construction of defensive fortifications;

→ A multinational force for Ukraine, formed through contributions from members of the "coalition of the willing" to support the rebuilding of the Ukrainian armed forces and provide deterrence. Coordinated military planning was conducted to prepare measures to ensure air, sea and land security and to rebuild the Ukrainian army. Participants reaffirmed that these measures should be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request after the cessation of hostilities. These elements will be led by Europe, with the participation of non-European members of the "coalition of the willing" and with the support of the United States;

→ commitments to support Ukraine to restore peace in the event of a future armed attack by Russia. The participants agreed to finalize commitments that will define the approach to supporting Ukraine in the event of a repeat Russian aggression. These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and additional sanctions;

→ a commitment to deepen long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine. The participants agreed to continue to develop and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, including training, joint production in the defense industry, including through the use of relevant European instruments, and intelligence cooperation.

It was also decided to create a US-Ukraine-Coalition coordination group at the operational headquarters of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported he said that this is one of the most representative meetings of the "coalition of the willing".

"27 leaders of states, the European Union, NATO, representatives of Turkey, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand," he added.

The Head of State believes it is important that there are solid documents – a joint declaration of all the countries of the "coalition of the willing" and a trilateral declaration of France, Britain and Ukraine.

"These documents exist, and this is a signal of how seriously Europe and the entire "coalition of the willing" are ready to work for real security. With these documents, we are strengthening further legal work in countries with parliaments so that when diplomacy works to end the war, we will be fully prepared to deploy the coalition forces," the President added.