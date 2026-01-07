Aviation, fleet, exercises. Sweden and Belgium announce future security guarantees for Ukraine

Belgium and Sweden are ready to take part in efforts to preserve peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities

Participants of the meeting in Paris (Photo: OP)

Sweden and Belgium are ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine, including the provision of aircraft and military training. This is stated in the posts of the prime ministers of the countries on the social network X.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on January 6 said he said that if a peace agreement is reached, his country is ready to contribute to providing security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

We are ready to preserve peace in Ukraine, in particular, by:

→ Gripen fighter jets for aerial surveillance over Ukraine;

→ maritime resources for demining the Black Sea;

→ continuation of training of Ukrainian military officers.

"A prerequisite, of course, is a peace agreement, a clear definition of the rules of engagement for multinational troops and the official approval of the parliament. Sweden is ready to contribute to the establishment of peace in Europe," Kristersson added.

Also a statement on security guarantees for Ukraine made prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever. According to him, together with a broad coalition of partners, Belgium will take on its share of international efforts to preserve peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

"Our contribution will focus in particular on air and maritime capabilities, as well as training efforts, where Belgium can make a tangible and significant impact," the prime minister wrote.

De Wever believes that it is most important that these efforts are backed by U.S. support and U.S.-led monitoring to ensure effective deterrence and make long-term stability achievable.

"The united West can achieve results that shape history and ensure peace," he summarized.