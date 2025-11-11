Che Guevara – Chernyshev. Former Deputy Prime Minister is already being interrogated in Mindic case – source

Oleksiy Chernyshov is already being interrogated and testifying, the source said. He was served with a new suspicion

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov)

A former deputy prime minister, known internally as Che Guevara, may be involved in the Midas case on corruption in the energy sector. This was reported to by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to an interlocutor of LIGA.net , it is Oleksiy Chernyshev.

The source said that Chernyshov is currently being interrogated and testifying. When asked by LIGA.net whether Chernyshov is to be taken into custody, the NABU source said that this issue needs to be further substantiated.

The NABU reported that, together with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, it had documented that participants in the Midas case had transferred funds to the former Deputy Prime Minister. In total, the transfer of $1.2 million and almost 100,000 euros in cash was recorded and documented. This took place directly in the office or in a medical clinic owned by one of the participants in the scheme.

The last amount, $500,000, was transferred to Che Guevara's wife (Svitlana Chernysheva) after he himself became a suspect in corruption crimes by the NABU and SAPO.

LIGA.net asked Chernyshev himself for a comment.

ADDED at 18:40. NABU and SAPO notified former Deputy Prime Minister of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

According to the investigation, the former official was among the people who visited the so-called "laundry" – a place where the money obtained through criminal means was legalized. The "laundry" was controlled by the head of a criminal organization, law enforcement officials said .