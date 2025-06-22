Minister Chernyshov returned to Ukraine from a business trip

The media questioned this return because of possible investigation against the official. He considers it a "discrediting campaign"

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: Facebook of the official)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov announced his return to Ukraine from a work trip abroad.

"Finally home. A difficult but very important work trip (which, thanks to some media, has become unexpectedly popular) is over," he wrote.

According to Chernyshov, he will return to work in the government from Monday. He considers media reports that he wanted to stay abroad to be a "discrediting campaign."

Earlier, on June 20, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in May 2025 conducted searches at Chernyshov's residence in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of land to developer Serhiy Kopystyra (KSM Group) in 2021-2022, when the current Minister of National Unity headed the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

Also, according to media reports, law enforcement officers detained two close associates of Chernyshov while he was on a work trip abroad.

Already on the evening of June 21, UP sources among law enforcement officers stated that Chernyshov's family had also left Ukraine.

At the same time, the interlocutors of the "Mirror of the Week" publication claimed that Timur Mindich, a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, who had also left abroad, planned to meet with the minister and convince him to return to the country.

People's Deputy from the opposition faction Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing two sources in the government, stated that NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plan to serve the suspicion on Chernyshov on June 21 – and sent a corresponding invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers on the 19th.

Chernyshov after returning to Ukraine (Photo: Facebook official)

On June 20, during the government question hour in the Rada, Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that he had signed a work trip for Chernyshov until the end of the week – the 22nd. That is, the minister returned on the last day of the working trip.

On June 21, President Zelenskyy announced that the official should return to Ukraine after completing his foreign trip. The head of state reported that while abroad, Chernyshov was dealing with issues of "unity hubs" and multiple citizenship.