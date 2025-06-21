Zelenskyy about Chernyshov: The business trip will end – he must return
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov should return to Ukraine after completing his foreign trip. The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists.
According to the president, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed him that Chernyshov was on a work trip.
"He [Chernyshov] had two tasks from me, from the government, from all of us: the first is to open hubs in different countries, and the second is multiple citizenship. As far as I understand, he is doing these two things," Zelenskyy said.
The head of state emphasized that "the work trip will end, [the minister] must return, that's all."
During the government's question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on June 20, Shmyhal stated that he had signed a work trip for Chernyshov by the end of this week – the 22nd.
- According to the publication "Ukrainska Pravda", in May 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the Minister of National Unity, and while the official was on a work trip, law enforcement officers detained two of his close associates.
- Against this background, rumors are spreading in the media and social networks that Chernyshov is delaying his work trip or is not going to return from abroad at all.