The Verkhovna Rada will vote for multiple citizenship. Lawyers explained the threats of the draft law to LIGA.net

Lawyers say the rule on loss of citizenship for voluntary acquisition of Russian citizenship does not take into account cases of forced "passportization"

Passport (Illustrative photo: Miguel A. Lopes/EPA)

Draft law No. 11469 on multiple citizenship, which is to be voted on by the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, June 18, contains a number of potential threats. This was stated by Juscutum lawyers in a commentary to LIGA.net.

They explained that allowing multiple citizenship without a clearly defined list of states could allow citizens of countries that do not recognize Ukraine's territorial integrity (e.g. Belarus) to retain Ukrainian citizenship, which threatens the loyalty of such persons to the state.

Secondly, according to lawyers, the provision on the loss of citizenship for voluntary acquisition of the citizenship of the aggressor state of Russia does not take into account cases of forced acquisition of citizenship in the temporarily occupied territories. This can lead to the loss of Ukrainian citizenship by residents of these territories and internally displaced persons.

Thirdly, the draft law allows foreigners to acquire Ukrainian citizenship without passing exams in the Ukrainian language, history, and the basics of the Constitution. Such people have to take them later. Lawyers believe that this could weaken the cultural and legal unity of the nation. This is especially true in the context of the demographic crisis caused by the war, when massive acquisition of citizenship by foreigners can change the ethnic and cultural balance.

Lawyers also believe that the lack of clear mechanisms for controlling multiple citizenship can complicate issues of military service, taxation, diplomatic protection and the exercise of constitutional duties of citizens abroad. For example, persons with multiple citizenship may evade military service by claiming citizenship of another state.

Earlier, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, MP from Holos, reported that on June 17, parliamentarians began considering amendments to the draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine to ensure the exercise of the right to acquire and retain Ukrainian citizenship, which proposes the introduction of multiple citizenship.

According to him, on Wednesday, June 18, the parliament will vote on the bill as a whole.

The bill on multiple citizenship was initiated by Zelenskyy. The document, in particular, defines whose citizens can obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure.

The Ministry of National Unity claims that the document aims to preserve Ukraine's ties with its citizens who have received passports from other countries.