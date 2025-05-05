Ukraine and the Czech Republic sign an agreement to establish a center for the return of Ukrainian refugees
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Fiala (Photo: ERA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

On May 5, Kyiv and Prague signed an agreement to establish the Unity Hub in the Czech Republic. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala .

at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Today we signed a joint declaration, and the Center for Ukrainian Unity in the Czech Republic will be opened. I believe that this will help the integration of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic, as well as help them return to their homeland when the time comes," he said .

The document was signed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan.

In addition, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between higher education institutions of the two countries.

