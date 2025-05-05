Ukraine and the Czech Republic sign an agreement to establish a center for the return of Ukrainian refugees

Back in January, it became known that the creation of centers for the return of Ukrainians to their homeland was being considered in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Fiala (Photo: ERA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

On May 5, Kyiv and Prague signed an agreement to establish the Unity Hub in the Czech Republic. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala .

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Today we signed a joint declaration, and the Center for Ukrainian Unity in the Czech Republic will be opened. I believe that this will help the integration of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic, as well as help them return to their homeland when the time comes," he said .

The document was signed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan.

In addition, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between higher education institutions of the two countries.

Chernyshov said that Ukraine is ready to accept its citizens returning from abroad, in particular to work in the defense industry, where they are promised a reservation.

After that, it was reported that the creation of centers for the return of Ukrainians to their homeland is being considered in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland . These are the countries that have sheltered the largest number of Ukrainians since the outbreak of full-scale war.

On February 15, Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on their intention to open a Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin.