Umerov returned to Ukraine from a business trip

The NSDC secretary returned from a trip abroad, which took place against the backdrop of the "Mindgate" and rumors that the official refuses to return to Ukraine

Rustem Umerov (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

On Thursday, November 20, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov returned from a work trip abroad. This is in the commentary to LIGA.net Diana Davityan, the official's spokeswoman, confirmed.

She also noted that this was the 12th work trip since Umerov took over as NSDC secretary.

Read also Yura Yenakievsky and Ukrzaliznytsia. How the government can remove Klymenko and bury the Mindich case

She also called work trips "a completely normal part" of the work that the agency "does not make a fuss about."

Umerov announced the start of his work trip on November 11.

Earlier that day, during one of the court hearings, the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated that the suspect in Operation Midas, a former business partner and friend of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Timur Mindich allegedly had influence on Umerov when he was defense minister.

In response, the NSDC secretary objected to this information.

Following the talks in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the official reported about the agreement on the release of 1200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Later, on November 17, at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov allegedly refused to return to Ukraine. At the same time, it became known that he was conducting meetings in the USAand on November 19, an official participated in negotiations in Turkey.

Earlier, in September, the Anti-Corruption Action Center statedreported that the NSDC secretary's family owns luxury real estate in the United States. At the same time, Umerov's press service denied this information, transmitted Public.