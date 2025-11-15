Umerov announces release of 1200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced an agreement to release more than a thousand Ukrainian prisoners. The official's post about this was published in his social networks.

"On behalf of the president of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] these days, I have held consultations with the mediation of partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of the exchange process and the release of our people from Russian captivity," Umerov said.

Read also 452 dawns in captivity. The story of a Mariupol defender who survived Russian torture chambers

He said that as a result of these negotiations, "the parties agreed to activate Istanbul agreements" – it refers to the release of 1200 Ukrainians.

The NSDC secretary announced that technical consultations would be held in the near future to finalize "all procedural and organizational issues."

"We are working without pauses to ensure that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home – at the family table and with their loved ones," the official summarized.