Throughout the summer, Ukraine has been fighting for its allies to increase pressure on Putin and force him to meet with Zelenskyy

Serhiy Kyslytsya (Photo: x.com/SergiyKyslytsya)

Ukraine has officially suspended peace talks with Russia because no progress has been made. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya.

in a commentary to The Times

"Since the peace talks ended this year without significant progress, they have been suspended," he said .

At the meetings of the negotiating delegations in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23, instead of clear steps, the Russian side proposed to create WhatsApp groups, working groups, and other mechanisms that the Kremlin could use to convince the United States that the negotiations are supposedly going well and avoid punitive measures.

"They know the past of each of us very well, and sometimes they say provocative and rather unpleasant things," Kyslytsia said .

According to him, this approach was aimed at distracting and angering Ukrainian delegates, and then accusing them of disrupting the negotiations.

Since the summer, Ukraine has been fighting for its allies to be more active and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, negotiations with the Russian delegation yielded only limited results.

"It is important to understand that in a dictatorship, it is impossible to have discussions with negotiating groups that represent the dictator. They have a very strict mandate, and they have to defend whatever positions they are given... Therefore, in the Russian system, you have to deal directly with the dictator," the deputy minister summarized .