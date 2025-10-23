Bodies of 1000 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

The remains handed over by the Russians will be submitted for examination to identify the victims

Return of bodies (Photo: Coordination Center)

On Thursday, October 23, repatriation activities took place – 1000 bodies were returned to Ukraine. About this reported Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Russian side, they handed over 1,000 bodies belonging to Ukrainian soldiers.

Investigators and experts will soon carry out all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

The repatriation was carried out as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Center, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other structures.

The repatriation took place with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In June, Klymenko reported that during repatriations Russia handed over to Ukraine, the bodies of its military mixed with those of Ukrainian defenders.

The previous body exchange took place on September 18. Back then, in Ukraine, within the repatriation measures 1000 bodies were returned.