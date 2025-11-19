President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey for talks scheduled for November 19. The video of the President's arrival was released by the Presidential Office.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council meets Zelensky at the gate of the plane Rustem Umerov and Ambassador of Ukraine to Ankara Nariman Dzhelal.

At the same time, the head of the Presidential Office was not in the video Andriy Yermak. On the eve of Babel citing two unnamed interlocutors, reported that the head of the OP had traveled to the UK, where he was supposed to meet with the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the current Ukrainian ambassador to London Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Yermak's trip takes place against the backdrop of a political crisis and demands, in particular, from MPs from Servants of the people, send his resignation. The head of the OP himself did not comment on his possible visit to London.

On November 18, at the briefing in Spain, the president said that he was scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We will talk with him about the maximum opportunities to make sure that Ukraine gets a just peace," Zelenskyy said, calling the upcoming conversation "substantive."

On June 19, Politico wrote that Yermak allegedly causes irritation among representatives of the Trump administration.

In July, the FT reported, citing dozens of interlocutors, that the head of the OP must the same influence as the head of state, and possibly more.