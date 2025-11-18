The resignation of the head of the President's Office "would bring down this certain excitement around the government," says the MP

Fedir Venislavsky

MP from the Servant of the People party, Fedir Venislavsky, believes that the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak should resign amid a corruption scandal in the energy sector. He expressed this opinion on the air of Radio Liberty.

"I believe that indeed, the resignation of Mr. Yermak in this case would definitely bring down this certain excitement around the government, because it is no secret that the government was formed mostly after certain candidates were approved by the Presidential Office," Venislavsky said .

The MP clarified that he did not know whether it was the president's decision or some joint decision in the context of appointments. According to him, there was a lot of talk among the "servants" today that Yermak should resign.

Venislavsky also confirmed that he is among those MPs who believe that the current head of the OP should resign. When asked if there were many such MPs, he replied that "quite a few".

Venislavsky noted that the trigger was the information that the so-called "Mindich tapes" featured a person nicknamed Ali Baba and that it could be Yermak. According to the recordings, this person gave instructions to law enforcement agencies to attack the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On June 19, Politico wrote that Yermak allegedly irritates Trump administration officials.

In July, the FT reported, citing dozens of interlocutors, that the head of the OP has the same influence as the head of state, and possibly more.