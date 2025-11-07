Yermak announces the detention of a "fraudster" posing as his cousin

Police detain man who allegedly tried to extort $100,000 for employment in the Presidential Office

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said that police detained a "group of fraudsters" who tried to seize $100,000 under his name. He told this to in his Telegram channel.

"I just learned from the police that they caught a group of fraudsters red-handed. It was headed by a certain Yermak D.S., who called himself my cousin. Of course, this is a fraudulent invention. Using such a legend, he tried to lure $100,000 for allegedly getting someone a high position in the Presidential Office. I am confident that the criminals will receive a fair punishment," the head of the Presidential Office said in a statement .

In 2020, there was a high-profile scandal in Ukraine with similar circumstances involving Yermak's real brother Denys.

People's Deputy Geo Leros (then he was in the Servant of the People) then posted videos in which Yermak's brother negotiated the employment of for positions in the government.

In response, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, appealed to the SBU and the DBR to establish the origin of the video and accused the MP of revenge for the disruption of the appointment, while Denys Yermak called the video "a cut with the context taken out.".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then sided with the head of his office, saying that Leros was a scammer and Denys Yermak was just a talker .