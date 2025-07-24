FT: Yermak has as much influence as Zelenskiy, and perhaps more

The goal of the head of the OP is "to centralize everything in a post-Soviet style of government that resembles something not so different from autocracy," said one of the interlocutors

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has the same influence as the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and possibly more. This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times, citing interviews with more than 40 people, including current and former Ukrainian officials, Western diplomats and officials from Europe and the United States who have worked directly with Yermak.

"I've often been told that he [Yermak] has the same influence as Zelenskyy, maybe even more. For his detractors, Yermak is an unelected czar who is amassing unlimited power, undermining the democratic system of checks and balances that Kyiv has put in place since the 2014 Euromaidan," the author writes.

The article says that the head of the OP is compiling lists for the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions. He is accused of manipulating judicial investigations to discredit his rivals and delaying anti-corruption investigations.

The author, citing interlocutors, claims that Yermak "organizes covert operations, spreading information leaks and rumors through anonymous channels on Telegram.".

"His goal is to centralize everything in a post-Soviet style of government that resembles something not so different from autocracy," said one person who worked closely with Yermak at the OP.

Last week Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed Prime Minister. The author called her "a close associate of Yermak".

This move was widely covered as evidence of his influence on Zelenskyy, the article says. One of the Western ambassadors directly characterized the role of the head of the OP: "He's the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister... all the ministers combined".

Zelenskiy did not agree to be interviewed for this article, but he has fiercely defended the OP chief, telling a journalist last year that Yermak was "one of the strongest managers" on his team.

In an interview with the FT, Yermak acknowledged that he can be tough on his subordinates, but rejected accusations that he can be overbearing.

"It is impossible not to be tough and not to achieve results, you know? There is no greater critic than myself," said the head of the OP.

On June 19, Politico wrote that Yermak allegedly irritates Trump administration officials.

On July 23, Yermak visited Turkey as part of the Ukrainian delegation. He met with President Erdogan.