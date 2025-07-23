Ukraine-Russia talks may be held in Istanbul at 19:00

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: depositphotos)

Ukrainian delegation starts meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. About LIGA.net said a source familiar with the matter.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia can be held in Istanbul at 19:00. The delegations are scheduled to meet at Chiragan Palace, where the previous talks took place.

on July 23, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey for the third round of talks with the Russian side. It was headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to propaganda media, the Russian delegation also went to Turkey for talks. The Russian delegation is headed by an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Vladimir Medynsky.