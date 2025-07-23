Ukrinform: Negotiations in Istanbul will start at 19:00 in the Chiragan Palace
Ukraine and Russia may hold talks in Istanbul at 19:00. This was reported by with reference to information from the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration of Recep Erdogan.
The meeting of the delegations is scheduled to take place at the Chiragan Palace, where previous talks took place.
"The meeting is expected to begin at around seven o'clock in the evening (19:00) in the Beşiktaş district, at Çiragan Palace," the report said .
The Turkish presidential administration did not rule out that the program of the meeting might change.
- on July 8, Turkey's foreign minister said that Putin and other representatives of the Russian Federation allegedly do not mind a third round of talks, even at the level of leaders .
- On July 11, President Zelenskyy confirmed, that Ukraine is ready for talks at the level of leaders in any format. And on July 21, he announced that a new round of talks with Russia would take place on July 23 in Istanbul.
- On July 22, President approved the composition of the delegation for talks with Russia. The 14-member group will be headed by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.
