Ukrinform: Negotiations in Istanbul will start at 19:00 in the Chiragan Palace

As noted by the Erdogan administration, there may be further changes to the meeting schedule

Previous meeting at Chiragan Palace (Photo: EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU)

Ukraine and Russia may hold talks in Istanbul at 19:00. This was reported by with reference to information from the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration of Recep Erdogan.

The meeting of the delegations is scheduled to take place at the Chiragan Palace, where previous talks took place.

"The meeting is expected to begin at around seven o'clock in the evening (19:00) in the Beşiktaş district, at Çiragan Palace," the report said .

The Turkish presidential administration did not rule out that the program of the meeting might change.