Zelenskyy responds to Russia's readiness for new talks: In any format at the level of leaders

The President noted that only after the completion of the agreements on exchanges, preparations for new negotiations could begin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI)

To achieve a "serious result" in ending the full-scale war in Ukraine, a meeting at the level of leaders is needed. This is how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Turkish Foreign Minister's statement about Russia's alleged readiness for a third round of talks.

"As I said earlier, we are ready for any format of a meeting at the level of leaders. Ukraine, Russia, and America at the level of leaders is a desirable format. There can be not only words, but also guarantees at the negotiating table," he said at a press conference after the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Zelenskyy thanked Italy and the Vatican, in particular Pope Leo XIV , , with whom he had a conversation about a meeting at the level of leaders in the Vatican. There are also proposals from Austria and Switzerland to become a platform for negotiations, and, in fact, from Turkey.

"We must complete the result that the parties agreed on at the second meeting. Namely, to complete the exchanges that were agreed upon. And I think the relevant moves will be made in the near future. And only after that, the teams can discuss an effective option, which is the preparation of a meeting at the level of leaders," the President emphasized .