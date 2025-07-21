Zelenskyy announces new meeting in Istanbul

Ukraine is preparing for a new prisoner exchange and talks with Russia in Turkey, the president says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

The third round of Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey will take place on July 23, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"Today I discussed with [Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the delegation] Rustem Umerov preparing an exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," the head of state said.

The President promised to provide more details on Tuesday, July 22.

During the annual meeting of ambassadors, Zelenskyy reported that the agenda of the new talks will include the return of prisoners and children abducted by Russia, as well as the preparation of a meeting at the level of the leaders of the countries.

Earlier, on July 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a call with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said his country would continue to host the talks in Istanbul, as soon as the favorable dates for the parties are determined.