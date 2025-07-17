Russia handed over another 1000 bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine – photos

The aggressor country claims that the bodies belong to Ukrainians, but identification is needed

Repatriation measures (Photo: Coordination Headquarters)

As a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 1000 deceased have been returned to Ukraine. This was announced... reports Coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including servicemen.

"Investigators from law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the Coordination Headquarters said.

The transportation of bodies and their transfer to the relevant state institutions is carried out by the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

