Russia handed over another 1000 bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine – photos
As a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 1000 deceased have been returned to Ukraine. This was announced... reports Coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.
According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including servicemen.
"Investigators from law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the Coordination Headquarters said.
The transportation of bodies and their transfer to the relevant state institutions is carried out by the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The return of the bodies of fallen soldiers has been taking place throughout the armed conflict with Russia since 2014.
- This year, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia returned to Ukraine over 6000 bodies.
- It was believed that all of them belonged to Ukrainian servicemen, but on June 16, Klymenko... reported / announced / notified / informed / said, that the aggressor country, along with the bodies of Ukrainians, is handing over the bodies of deceased Russians.
- On June 18, Klymenko stated that the bodies, which Russia handed over mixed with the remains of occupiers, were being identified, will be needed at least 13-14 months.
Comments (0)