Another 1245 bodies of dead Ukrainians returned. The stage of the Istanbul agreements has been completed – photos

In total, Ukraine received 6057 bodies. Russia also reported how many of its dead it took

Another 1245 bodies were returned to Ukraine. The repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements is completed, reported Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

on June 16, the final stage of repatriation measures agreed upon during the meeting between Ukraine and Russia took place. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to dead Ukrainians, including military personnel.

As part of the agreement, a total of 6057 bodies were returned to Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

At the same time, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the Kremlin had "fulfilled its promise" and handed over 6,060 bodies of fallen Ukrainian officers and soldiers. In return, he said, Russia received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers.

The bodies were recovered as a result of joint work of the Coordination Center, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

on June 11, 2025, 1212 bodies of fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.