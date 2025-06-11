1212 bodies of fallen defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination Center

The victims will be identified in the near future

Return of the bodies of defenders (Photo: Coordination Center)

Ukraine has managed to return 1212 bodies of fallen soldiers as a result of repatriation activities. This was reported to by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Returned defenders fought in Kursk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

It is noted that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the victims as soon as possible.

The headquarters noted that the fallen defenders were returned thanks to joint work with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The process was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.