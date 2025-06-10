The second stage of the prisoner exchange took place, wounded soldiers returned – photos, video

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

Ukraine and Russia on June 10 held the second stage of the prisoner exchange, an agreement on which was reached at the second meeting in Istanbul. Ukraine returned seriously ill and seriously wounded servicemen. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are continuing the return of our people, which was agreed upon in Istanbul. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded soldiers from Russian captivity. They all need immediate medical care. This is an important humanitarian act," the president said.

According to him, soldiers from various components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, including the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service, have returned to Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that among those released today are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity. In addition to soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released.

According to the headquarters, all the released servicemen have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, traumas, shrapnel wounds, and chronic illnesses. Some of the released soldiers have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

The returned defenders will be sent to medical centers for examinations and further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored, and they will be paid adequate financial compensation for their time in captivity.

"The large prisoner exchange is ongoing. For security reasons, the exact number of released persons will be announced after the exchange process is completed," the headquarters noted.

The Coordination Headquarters reported that the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future.

