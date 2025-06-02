Delegations of Ukraine and Russia meet with Turkey in Istanbul
A meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has begun in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish side. This was reported by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting is taking place in the Çiragan Palace and is chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan . It was supposed to start at 13:00, but started around 15:00.
The Foreign Minister delivered a speech at the opening of the trilateral meeting. He noted that on the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he visited Moscow and Kyiv in preparation for a new stage of negotiations.
See also
"At today's meeting, we will assess the prospects and views on the ceasefire of both sides. We will also discuss humanitarian initiatives and leadership training," said Fidan .
- On the afternoon of June 1, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine would take part in the talks in Istanbul and voiced Kyiv's positions, which include a full and unconditional ceasefire. Later, the president published the composition of the Ukrainian group at the talks.
- In the evening of the same day, Russian propaganda claimed that the Russian delegation had already departed to Istanbul. Moscow said that it would not change the composition of the delegation and that it would still be headed by Putin's aide Medinsky.
- On June 2, the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul met with representatives of Germany, Italy and Britain.
- German Foreign Minister said that the talks in Istanbul could be a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine.