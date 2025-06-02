Delegations of Ukraine and Russia meet with Turkey in Istanbul

Ukrainian delegation at the talks (Photo: EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU)

A meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has begun in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish side. This was reported by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting is taking place in the Çiragan Palace and is chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan . It was supposed to start at 13:00, but started around 15:00.

The Foreign Minister delivered a speech at the opening of the trilateral meeting. He noted that on the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he visited Moscow and Kyiv in preparation for a new stage of negotiations.

"At today's meeting, we will assess the prospects and views on the ceasefire of both sides. We will also discuss humanitarian initiatives and leadership training," said Fidan .