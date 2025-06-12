The US Secretary of State conveyed greetings "on behalf of the American people"

Marco Rubio (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Russians on Russia Day, which the aggressor country celebrates on June 12. In his opinion, peace in Ukraine is "mutually beneficial" for Russia and the United States. The greeting was published on the US State Department website.

Rubio said that the United States "remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build their aspirations for a better future."

Also, "on the occasion" of the Russian holiday, the Secretary of State reminded about Ukraine.

"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' commitment to constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio said.

According to him, the United States hopes that peace will "contribute to a more mutually beneficial relationship between our countries."

The General Staff of Ukraine reported on June 12 that Russian losses in manpower had reached 1 million.