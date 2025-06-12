The first million. On the "Day of Russia", the occupiers' losses reached seven figures

Over the day, the Defense Forces "canceled" another 1140 Russians

Destroyed equipment of the Russian occupiers (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

As of June 12, 2025, three years and almost five months after the start of the full-scale war, Russian losses in manpower reached the 1 million mark. Updated data published by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the updated statistics indicate that the Russians have already lost 1,000,340 occupants.

It is noteworthy that Russia's losses reached seven figures on the "holiday" of the aggressor state – the so-called Russia Day.

Russia has lost:

→ personnel – about 1,000,340 (+1140) people;

→ tanks – 10933 (+6);

→ armored combat vehicles – 22 786 (+3);

→ artillery systems – 29 063 (+47);

→ RSZV-1413 (+0);

→ air defense assets – 1184 (+1);

→ airplanes – 416 (+0);

→ helicopters – 337 (+0);

→ UAVs of operational and tactical level – 40 435 (+138);

→ cruise missiles – 3337 (+0);

→ ships/boats – 28 (+0);

→ submarines – 1 (+0);

→ automotive equipment and tank trucks – 51 715 (+136);

→ special equipment – 3914 (+0).