Zelenskyy: We plan to continue the prisoner exchange next week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Ukraine plans to continue prisoner exchanges next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

"We are working to return all our other people who are currently in Russian captivity. We plan for the exchanges to continue next week, at least that is the agreement. We hope that the Russian side will fulfill its part of these humanitarian obligations and fulfill them as agreed," the head of state said after the new stage of the exchange on June 14.

Read also Imitation instead of negotiations – what another meeting in Istanbul brought

The President spoke about further work on exchanges with the Minister of Defense and head of the Ukrainian delegation , Rustem Umerov: "I set very specific tasks."

The head of state and the official also discussed the possibility of further diplomatic steps and what exactly is needed for the negotiation process.

The day before, the Kremlin announced that during a telephone conversation, dictator Vladimir Putin confirmed to US President Donald Trump that Russia was allegedly "ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine."