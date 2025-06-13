Bodies of another 1200 dead returned to Ukraine – Coordination Center

Russia claims that among the dead are, in particular, military personnel

Return of the bodies of defenders (Photo: Coordination Center)

As a result of the repatriation activities, the bodies of 1200 dead were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements reached during the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

See also Imitation instead of negotiations – what the latest meeting in Istanbul brought

Investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

It is noted that the bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center at the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the return of the bodies of dead Ukrainians.

The first stage of the large exchange, which was agreed in Istanbul on June 2, took place on June 9. .

The first group of wounded, seriously wounded and under 25 years of age was returned home.