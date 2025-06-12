New exchange: second stage of return of soldiers with severe injuries and illnesses completed

Soldiers from various branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards and National Guardsmen returned home

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The second stage of the exchange of prisoners of war with serious injuries and illnesses, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul, has taken place. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, soldiers of our army, National Guardsmen, and border guards are at home. All need treatment, and they will definitely be provided with the necessary assistance. This is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers," the head of state said.

Read also Imitation instead of negotiations – what another meeting in Istanbul brought

He noted that Ukraine continues to work to free all prisoners.

The Coordination Headquarters reported that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Troops, the Navy and Air Force, the Territorial Defense and the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as fighters of the State Border Service and the National Guard, have returned from captivity.

Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, who were held captive for more than three years, the department noted.

"All liberated Defenders are men, representatives of privates and sergeants. Some of the Ukrainian soldiers liberated today were considered missing," the report says.

Вдома 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦



Home 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FHfNiZQh1D — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 12, 2025

The released fighters fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk directions.

The defenders will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the time spent in captivity, the Coordination Headquarters added.

The agency announced the next phase of the exchange "soon."

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy