Andrey Yusov (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko / EPA)

The large prisoner exchange took place in a format where Ukraine and Russia provided each other with lists of whom they were willing to hand over – and because of this, the defenders from "Azov" were not included in the process. This was explained by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, in a comment to NV.

"Ukraine is working in very difficult conditions. The Mariupol garrison was and is a priority during the exchanges, and the results are already there. If we talk about this exchange specifically [May 23-25], then we are working in a format where the aggressor state provided lists of whom they are ready to hand over, and Ukraine did the same. This is important for understanding. But everyone who is in Russian captivity must be returned, Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens," the official said.

The day before, the commander of the first corps of the National Guard "Azov", the de facto head of the Mariupol garrison, Denys Prokopenko (Redis), reported that there were no Azov residents in the new prisoner exchange.

"I will never believe the nonsense that the only reason for the absence of Azov fighters in most exchanges is the reluctance of the Russians to give them up. If that were the case, neither I nor the other Azov fighters would have returned from captivity. The reason is different," he noted.

According to the military, it is necessary to change tactics, in particular, to try to exchange Azov residents for Russian agents.

REFERENCE. In September 2022, Ukraine exchanged dictator Putin's godfather Medvedchuk and 55 occupiers for 215 soldiers, including 108 Azov fighters and five Azovstal defense commanders, including Prokopenko. As Ukrainian authorities explained, 200 of these defenders returned home in exchange for one Medvedchuk, and the 55 returned occupiers were of no interest to Ukraine