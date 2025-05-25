The HUR explained why there were no Azov fighters at the large prisoner exchange
The large prisoner exchange took place in a format where Ukraine and Russia provided each other with lists of whom they were willing to hand over – and because of this, the defenders from "Azov" were not included in the process. This was explained by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, in a comment to NV.
"Ukraine is working in very difficult conditions. The Mariupol garrison was and is a priority during the exchanges, and the results are already there. If we talk about this exchange specifically [May 23-25], then we are working in a format where the aggressor state provided lists of whom they are ready to hand over, and Ukraine did the same. This is important for understanding. But everyone who is in Russian captivity must be returned, Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens," the official said.
The day before, the commander of the first corps of the National Guard "Azov", the de facto head of the Mariupol garrison, Denys Prokopenko (Redis), reported that there were no Azov residents in the new prisoner exchange.
"I will never believe the nonsense that the only reason for the absence of Azov fighters in most exchanges is the reluctance of the Russians to give them up. If that were the case, neither I nor the other Azov fighters would have returned from captivity. The reason is different," he noted.
According to the military, it is necessary to change tactics, in particular, to try to exchange Azov residents for Russian agents.
- On May 16, during negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia managed to reach only one real agreement – on a large-scale prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000.
- On May 23, Ukraine managed to return 270 military personnel and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. Among those released were three women and 387 men. Ukraine handed over 70 collaborators to Russia as part of the exchange.
- On May 24, the second stage of the large-scale exchange took place – Ukraine managed to return home 307 defenders.
- On May 25, the third and final stage of the major exchange was carried out – Ukraine returned 303 military personnel.