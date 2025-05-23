Ukraine transferred 70 collaborators to Russia as part of the exchange – the I Want to Go to My Own

Moscow (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Friday, May 23, Ukraine handed over 70 collaborators to Russia as part of a large-scale exchange. This was announced by the state project "I Want to Be with My Own", which is implemented by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the support of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ombudsman.

It is known that 70 collaborators left for the Russian Federation with the parallel return of dozens of Ukrainian civilian hostages who had been illegally held by the Russian authorities for years.

The profiles of 31 collaborators who left the territory of Ukraine that day are presented on the website of the "I Want to Go Home" project with the note "Left or left."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky , commenting on the first stage of a large-scale exchange based on the 1,000-for-1,000 formula, said that Ukraine was adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the prisoner exchanges.

"I also want to thank our law enforcement officers today for adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the exchange fund," the head of state said.

REFERENCE. "I Want to Go to My Own" is a project created to publish information about agents, traitors, and collaborators who have been brought to criminal responsibility and who cooperated with or assisted the Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine. The publication of information is carried out with the voluntary consent of convicts who wish to leave for the Russian Federation on condition that the Ukrainians return from Russian captivity. The project was launched in the summer of 2024.