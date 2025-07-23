It is important for Ukraine to get a US system that shoots down missiles and hits Tomahawk, analyst Badrak says

The expert believes that Ukraine and Europe could lease or buy the American MRC Typhon

MRC Typhon system (Photo: US Army)

It would be extremely important for Ukraine to receive the American MRC Typhon ground-based missile system, which is capable of simultaneously firing both anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, said in an article for LIGA.net director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies Valentyn Badrak.

"To be honest, it would be extremely important for Ukraine to receive not just Tomahawk missiles, but the MRC Typhon ground-based missile system, capable of simultaneously firing both SM-6 (Standard Missile-6) and Tomahawk Block V cruise missiles," the expert said.

According to him, the ability to use these missiles simultaneously makes the MRC Typhon system a universal launcher for destroying air, ballistic, surface and ground targets.

Earlier, the United States considered basing such a system in Germany, and in February 2025, the Americans used this system to protect the Philippines.

According to Badrak, Ukraine, together with its European partners, could lease or buy MRC Typhon.

"After all, the media has already indicated that the Philippine army will be one of the first (or the very first) foreign recipients of these latest American MRC Typhon, which is related to the confrontation between the US and China in the South China Sea," the analyst said.

At the same time, he emphasized that a confrontation in the region is only possible, while the largest war in Europe has been going on in Ukraine for four years, threatening the United States' NATO partners.

This should be an argument that Ukraine is no less important a partner for defense than the Philippines, Badrak said.