Trump's new scheme: NATO reveals who agreed to buy US weapons for Ukraine

The Alliance is confident that more countries will join, a NATO official told LIGA.net

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

Seven European countries and Canada have already joined the initiative to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine under the agreement signed by the U.S. President Donald Trump and the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This was said in response to a request from LIGA.net by the Alliance official.

He noted that a number of countries have already pledged to support this initiative, including Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Finland.

According to the official, NATO is confident that more members will join: "Details are still under discussion." In total, NATO includes 32 countries-including the United States – which will sell weapons under this initiative but will not pay for them.

The assistance under this scheme will include air defense systems, ammunition and other equipment, the official added.

He emphasized that the initiative is not a single aid package, but rather a new approach to delivering the military support Ukraine needs.

"NATO secretary general Rutte and president Trump’s agreement is an important milestone to ensure Ukraine receives the military resources it needs to defend itself against Russia. European NATO Allies and Canada will take on the primary funding role and NATO will coordinate the delivery, including through [mission] NSATU", – told LIGA.net the employee of the Alliance.