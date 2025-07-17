NATO's top commander works to ensure Patriot is delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible
Preparations are underway for the early delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, Reuters reports.
"We are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer. The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible," the military said.
He added that he had no idea how many Patriot systems could be released for delivery to Ukraine: "There will be a lot more to follow, we're going to move as quickly as we can on this."
According to an informed Reuters source, a meeting of partners to find additional Patriots for Ukraine, with Hrynkevych as chair, may take place on July 23.
The expert-level meeting is expected to take place at the headquarters of NATO's Supreme Allied Command in Belgium, the source said.
- On July 15, the German Defense Minister announces that Germany and the United States will decide to send two Patriot systems to Ukraine within a few days or weeks. Each system includes six launchers, as well as radars and control systems.
- The Deputy Head of the HUR stated that it is realistic for Ukraine to receive 17 launchers for Patriot air defense systems as part of a new agreement between the United States and NATO.
- Ukraine needs additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, as they are one of the few Western weapons, capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.
Comments (0)