NATO's top commander works to ensure Patriot is delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible

Commander Grynkewich said that the allies will advance "as fast as they can"

Patriot launchers (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Preparations are underway for the early delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, Reuters reports.

"We are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer. The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible," the military said.

He added that he had no idea how many Patriot systems could be released for delivery to Ukraine: "There will be a lot more to follow, we're going to move as quickly as we can on this."

According to an informed Reuters source, a meeting of partners to find additional Patriots for Ukraine, with Hrynkevych as chair, may take place on July 23.

The expert-level meeting is expected to take place at the headquarters of NATO's Supreme Allied Command in Belgium, the source said.