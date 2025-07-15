Pistorius: Decision on Patriot for Ukraine will be made within days or weeks

Patriot missile defense system (Photo: EPA)

Germany and the United States will decide within days or weeks whether to send two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated by the German Defense Minister. Boris Pistorius after talks with the US Secretary of Defense By Pete Hegseth, transmits Reuters.

Pistorius stated that negotiations would continue at the working level to finalize the details, including the number of launchers and missiles that could be included in the agreement.

According to him, if the deal is finalized, the first Patriot system could be sent to Ukraine within a few months.

"The Patriot system that we are talking about now, which is supposed to go to Ukraine, will only be delivered in months. So now we are talking about days, maybe weeks, until a decision is made. But then it will happen very quickly," said Pistorius.

However, he declined to comment on whether the talks also covered offensive weapons for Kyiv.

"Given our situation regarding the supply and maintenance of Patriot, we cannot donate another system, but we are ready to buy two such systems given the need that we all cannot ignore, that Ukraine needs more systems," the minister said.

Pistorius also announced that Berlin had sent a letter to Washington requesting the purchase of American "Typhoon" missile systems, and the decision on placing the order would be made later.

He called this system a potential interim solution while European partners work on developing their own long-range ground-based weapons.

"Together with Great Britain and other partners, we are developing long-range ground systems, but it will take seven to 10 years. That's why we need an interim solution," Pistorius told reporters.

According to the minister, the "Typhoon," capable of launching missiles with a range of about 2,000 km, could fill the gap between the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany, planned for 2026, and the development of European long-range weapons based on land-based carriers.