US to sell $10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine in first wave – Axios

The plan includes the sale of long-range missiles that can strike deep into Russia, media interlocutors said

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

In the first wave, the United States will sell about $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies, which they will give to Ukraine, said an interlocutor familiar with the plans.

According to media reports, the United States will sell missiles, air defense systems and artillery shells.

Read also Is Ukraine Ready for 1000 Shahed a day – and how to give Russia a technological rebuff

Two Axios interlocutors said the plan includes the sale of long-range missiles that can strike deep into Russia. Meanwhile, CNN, citing an anonymous U.S. official, writes that the United States may sell medium-range air-to-air missiles.

Unnamed U.S., Ukrainian and European officials hope the weapons will change the course of the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's ceasefire calculations, Axios reports.

The price of a Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion, and a missile for it costs $6-10 million.