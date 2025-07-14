US to sell $10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine in first wave – Axios
In the first wave, the United States will sell about $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies, which they will give to Ukraine, said an interlocutor familiar with the plans.
According to media reports, the United States will sell missiles, air defense systems and artillery shells.
Two Axios interlocutors said the plan includes the sale of long-range missiles that can strike deep into Russia. Meanwhile, CNN, citing an anonymous U.S. official, writes that the United States may sell medium-range air-to-air missiles.
Unnamed U.S., Ukrainian and European officials hope the weapons will change the course of the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's ceasefire calculations, Axios reports.
The price of a Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion, and a missile for it costs $6-10 million.
- During a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Trump said that the Alliance and the United States have signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe.
- The US President noted, that thanks to this agreement, Ukraine can receive up to 17 Patriot air defense systems, some of which will arrive in the country within a few days.
- Trump also gave Russia 50 days to conclude a peace agreement, otherwise threatened secondary duties for countries buying from the aggressor country.
