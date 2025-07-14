CNN: U.S. may transfer intermediate-range missiles and shells as part of NATO deal

Donald Trump (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

In addition to air defense systems, the United States may sell medium-range missiles and artillery shells to NATO members, which NATO will then send to Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed U.S. official with knowledge of the matter.

He said that in addition to Patriot missile systems – the top item on Kyiv's wish list, which US President Donald Trump said on Sunday were vital to Ukraine's defense – Washington could also sell short-range missiles, howitzer shells and medium-range air-to-air missiles to NATO members.

The source added that the Alliance will be able to transfer these weapons to Ukraine.

By selling weapons to European countries rather than sending them directly to Ukraine, Trump hopes to protect himself from political criticism for breaking his campaign promise to reduce the US role in the war, journalists said.

Earlier, Trump said that NATO and the United States have signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe. The US president clarified that the US would not pay for these weapons, but would only produce them.