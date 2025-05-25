The third stage of the exchange took place: another 303 prisoners returned – photo

This was the last stage of a major exchange, thanks to which Ukraine returned 1,000 defenders from captivity.

Ukrainian military personnel who returned home (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

The third stage of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on Sunday, May 25. Ukraine returned 303 soldiers. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky .

"303 Ukrainian defenders at home. The third part of the exchange in the 1,000-for-1,000 format, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed," the president wrote.

In the last part of the exchange, servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and the State Special Transport Service returned.

As specified by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, this time among the released soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine there are representatives of the Navy, Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces.

All 303 Oborontsi liberated today are men, representatives of privates and sergeants.

The liberated defenders defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, and in Kherson, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

70 Defenders of Mariupol returned home.

It is noted that the three-day "1000 for 1000" exchange was the sixth exchange this year and the 65th since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In total, 5,757 Ukrainian citizens have been released by the Coordination Headquarters as part of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022. Another 536 Ukrainians were returned outside of exchanges.

The liberated defenders will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation, as well as all due payments of monetary support for the time spent in captivity and one-time material assistance. Ukraine will ensure the reintegration of the liberated into society after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters continues to work on the search and return of all Ukrainians.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

