Macron was slapped in the face by his wife during a visit to Vietnam. His entourage explained – video

The president's entourage said this was not enough for conspiracy theories

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/POOL MAXPPP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, allegedly received a slap from his wife Brigitte Macron while getting off the plane in Vietnam. The French leader's entourage said that he and the first lady could have had a normal marital dispute, reports BFM TV.

The footage, which was captured by journalists, shows the doors of the plane with the French president and the first lady opening and Macron's silhouette behind them. At that moment, his wife's hand made a gesture similar to a punch in the face, which the French leader dodged.

After that, the presidential couple began to descend the stairs. It is noted that Macron, as usual, extended his hand to his wife, but she did not shake it and held on to the handrail of the staircase.

"It was a moment where the president and his staff were compressed for the first time before the start of the trip. C'est un moment de complicité" indique l'entourage d'E. Après avoir démenti, dans un premier... pic.twitter.com/diFhy5nFxN - Léopold Audebert (@LeopoldAudebert) May 26, 2025

As a person close to the French president told BFM TV, Macron and his wife had a "marital quarrel".

"It was the moment when the president and his wife were defusing the last time before the trip, negotiating. It was a moment of complicity. And that was not enough to give food to the conspiracy theorists," he said .

On May 25, Macron and his wife arrived in Vietnam as part of a tour of Southeast Asia that will last about a week and end on May 30 with a visit to Indonesia and then Singapore. on May 26, Macron is scheduled to meet with Vietnamese President Lyong Dung and Communist Party General Secretary To Lam.