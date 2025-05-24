The second stage of the exchange: Ukraine returns 307 more servicemen from captivity – photos

In just two days, 697 people have been returned to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized

On Saturday, May 24, the second stage of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia took place, and Ukraine managed to return 307 people home. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are at home. Today is the second day of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey. In these two days alone, 697 people have already been returned. We expect to continue tomorrow," the Head of State wrote.

The second stage of the large exchange saw the return of servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense Forces), the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War clarifies that prisoners of war were released from some units and military units for the first time.

In particular, 27 defenders of Mariupol are returning home. All 307 liberated defenders are men, privates and sergeants.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors are returning home.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that the youngest released was 25 years old, the oldest was 61 years old. There are a number of defenders with illnesses and injuries.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

