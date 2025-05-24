The second stage of the exchange: Ukraine returns 307 more servicemen from captivity – photos
On Saturday, May 24, the second stage of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia took place, and Ukraine managed to return 307 people home. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are at home. Today is the second day of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey. In these two days alone, 697 people have already been returned. We expect to continue tomorrow," the Head of State wrote.
The second stage of the large exchange saw the return of servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense Forces), the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.
The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War clarifies that prisoners of war were released from some units and military units for the first time.
In particular, 27 defenders of Mariupol are returning home. All 307 liberated defenders are men, privates and sergeants.
In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors are returning home.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that the youngest released was 25 years old, the oldest was 61 years old. There are a number of defenders with illnesses and injuries.
- Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a 1000-for-1000 exchange during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.
- On May 23, Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. The exchange will continue this weekend – on Saturday and Sunday. Among those released are three women and 387 men.
- Ukraine handed over 70 collaborators to Russia as part of the exchange.